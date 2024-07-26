ODOT shares weekly construction report

VW independent staff

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 rest area reconstruction: The U.S. 30 rest areas between Ohio 49 and U.S. 127 in Van Wert County closed on January 11 for approximately one year for complete reconstruction of the buildings.

U.S. 30 bridge repair: Converse Roselm Road and Stripe Road over U.S. 30 are closed until further notice as a safety precaution due to a bridge strike caused by an over-height vehicle.

U.S. 30 chip seal: U.S. 30 westbound between the Indiana state line and Liberty Union Road will be restricted to one lane until August 2 to chip seal the surface. A width restriction of 10 feet is in place during the project.

U.S. 33/State Route 49/State Route 81 resurfacing: Routes around the village of Willshire will have lane restrictions for a resurfacing project.

Work will take place in the following areas:

U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the village of Wilshire

U.S. 33 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line

Ohio 49 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line

Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and the village of Wilshire

U.S. 127 resurfacing: U.S. 127 between the Mercer County line the city of Van Wert is restricted to one lane for resurfacing. Work will pause from August 1-4 for the annual U.S. 127 Yard Sale.

U.S. 224 resurfacing: U.S. 224 between U.S. 127 and the Putnam County line will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing.

State Route 81 reconstruction: Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road, just east of the village of Willshire closed on May 6 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Leeson Avenue reconstruction: Leeson Avenue between Shannon Street (Ohio 118) and Rose Drive in the city of Van Wert closed on Febuary 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.