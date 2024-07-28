Lincolnview releases back-to-school info

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will host its annual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 12. The open house will allow K-12 students and their parents to visit classrooms, meet teachers and bring supplies to the school.

Pick-up for class schedules for 7th-12th graders will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, through Friday, August 9 the Jr. High/High School Office. Students may also pick up their schedules during open jouse on Monday, August 12.

The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14. Any student new to the Lincolnview school district that has not yet scheduled classes for the upcoming school year should come to the district office, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, or call 419.968.2226 for more information and to register.

The Lincolnview K-6 elementary school supply and jr. high school supply lists are posted on the schools website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us under the tabs (Schools, Documents & Forms, & Supply List)

Some other information of note: