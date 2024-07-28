Sales tax holiday to begin on Tuesday

VW independent staff

A reminder that Ohio’s revamped sales tax holiday will begin at 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, and run until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 8, a total of 10 days.

This year, the sales tax holiday will allow tax-free purchases made in-person or online on all eligible items of up to $500. Previous sales tax holidays allowed only school-related items, and offered much lower purchase price limits ($75 maximum on an item of clothing; $20 per item of instructional material and/or school supplies). In addition, restaurant purchases will be tax-free during the 10-day period.

Items exempted from this year’s sales tax holiday include watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vapor products and items that contain marijuana.