The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Jul. 28, 2024

Wetzelland 2024

The 38th annual bash known as Wetzelland is in the books. The 2024 edition was held Thursday-Sunday. Take a look back at a few snapshots of the weekend. Bob Barnes/VW independent

POSTED: 07/28/24 at 8:45 pm. FILED UNDER: News