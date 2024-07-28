Wetzelland 2024
The 38th annual bash known as Wetzelland is in the books. The 2024 edition was held Thursday-Sunday. Take a look back at a few snapshots of the weekend. Bob Barnes/VW independent
POSTED: 07/28/24 at 8:45 pm. FILED UNDER: News
