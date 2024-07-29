A little bit of country coming…

By Quincy Thompson

This Friday, the 9th Feel Good Friday concert series will feature the captivating sounds of Daryl Wayne Dasher, a talented singer/songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for his fresh approach to Country and Americana music, Dasher brings a unique energy and authenticity to the stage that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Daryl Wayne Dasher

Dasher, originally from rural northwest Ohio, is thrilled to return to his roots and perform for the local community. With the recent release of his fourth studio album, “Honky Tonk Ways,” Dasher is more enthusiastic than ever about sharing his music. The album has been praised for its heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, reflecting his deep passion for the genre.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Daryl to Fountain Park,” said Jarin Hart, Van Wert Live Executive Director. “His enthusiasm for his craft is infectious, and his live shows are guaranteed to leave you with a more positive attitude. This is a concert you won’t want to miss.”

Dasher’s live performances are known for their lively atmosphere and engaging storytelling. His ability to connect with the audience on a personal level makes each show a memorable experience. Fans can expect to hear a mix of new songs from “Honky Tonk Ways” as well as some beloved classics.

The concert will take place this at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fountain Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family for an evening of great music and good vibes.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office Hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.