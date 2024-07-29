William Dwayne Ratliff

William Dwayne Ratliff, 56, of Van Wert, died at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Mercy-St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

He was born November 15, 1967, in Paulding, to William Farmer Ratliff and Shirley Jean (Hall) Lippi.

William was a truck driver with many years of service. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, hunting, fishing and racing. He never knew a stranger and could always be found telling stories of how things used to be.

William is survived by his mother and stepfather, Shirley Jean (Michael) Lippi; his children, Kendra McFeely of St Marys, Keith (Danielle Knittle) Ratliff of Van Wert, Corey (Ashley) Ratliff of Willshire, Summer (Tyler) Rau of Cloverdale, Dylan (Rachel) Williams of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Dustin (Brooke) Ratliff of Convoy; sisters, Cindy (Mike) East of Van Wert and Regina Lippi of Van Wert; brothers, Chad (Heather) Ratliff of Van Wert, Mikey (Karla) Lippi of Van Wert, and Sheridan (Carolyn Miller) Lippi of New Haven, Indiana, and 25 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and two grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Ohio City Community Building.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.