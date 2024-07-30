Clock now functioning

It made its debut last Thursday and now, it’s operational. The newly refurbished Van Wert National Bank at the corner of Main and Washington in downtown Van Wert became functional late Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the work of Smith’s Bell and Clock Service employees. The clock, which dates back more than 100 years was fully reburbished, a process that took over 12 months. Among other things, it features LED lighting, atomic time and a faux gaslight at the top. The project was paid for by private donations. Scott Truxell/VW independent