Group charged in bogus cash scheme

VW independent staff/submitted information

BRYAN — Six northwest Ohio residents between the ages of 20 and 23 are accused of producing and circulating counterfeit money in a multi-count indictment announced on Tuesday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman.

An investigation led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation uncovered an array of financial schemes across four counties. The suspects are accused of theft, identity fraud, cashing forged checks, counterfeiting bank cards, and making purchases with fake $20 bills.

The indictment filed in Williams County Common Pleas Court alleges the crimes took place from June, 2022 through January, 2023 in Pioneer, Bryan and Montpelier (Williams County); Defiance (Defiance County); Archbold (Fulton County), and Wapakoneta (Auglaize County).

The suspects face the following charges:

Cooper Rademacher, 21, nine felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

3 counts of counterfeiting (F3, F4)

1 count of identity fraud (F4)

1 count of forgery (F5)

1 count of breaking and entering (F5)

1 count of theft (F5)

1 count of possession of criminal tools (F5)

Kalie Gibler, 22, nine felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

4 counts of counterfeiting (F3, F4)

1 count of identity fraud (F5)

1 count of forgery (F5)

1 count of possessing criminal tools (F5)

1 count of theft (F5)

Noah Frisby, 23, two felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

1 count of counterfeiting (F4)

Dion Fleet, 23, three felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

1 count of identity fraud (F5)

1 count of forgery (F5)

Brandon Randolph, 23, three felonies:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

1 count of identity fraud (F5)

1 count of forgery (F5)

Dale Champion, 20, three felonies:

1 count of identity fraud (F5)

1 count of forgery (F5)

1 count of theft (F5)

In addition to BCI, police departments in Pioneer, Montpelier, Wapakoneta, Defiance and Fairborn were involved in the investigation, as well as the Grand Lake Drug Task Force and the prosecutor’s offices of Williams, Auglaize, and Defiance counties.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.