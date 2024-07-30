Jerry Eugene Fisher

Jerry Eugene Fisher, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Monday evening, July 29, 2024, at Ohio Health in Van Wert.

He was born on January 3, 1942, in Van Wert, to Harry and Louise (Sherman) Fisher.

Jerry Fisher

Jerry married the former Rosalyn Coffelt and she preceded him in death in 1987. Then, in 1997, he married Judy (Brewer) and she survives in Van Wert.

Jerry retired from Marsh Supermarket after 35 years of service. He enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his garden. Most importantly, Jerry cherished time spent with his family- especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Judy Fisher, Jerry is survived by his children, Jerry (Christy) Fisher, Jr. of Fort Wayne, Derrick (June) Fisher of Bloomington, Indiana, and Aaron (Melissa) Anthony of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren, Mandy Pangle, Felicia Fisher, Rachel Duff, Jeremy Burnett, Jason Burnett, Bailee Newton, Chase Fisher, Connie Fisher, Steven Anthony, Dylan Anthony, Ethan Anthony and Heaven Anthony; 14 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Connie Sloan of Wauseon, Dave (Mary) Fisher of Latty and Brenda (John) Harper of Fremont, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Rosalyn Fisher, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Fisher, and siblings, Lester Rayer, Tom Fisher and Cathy Dice.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert Fire Department.