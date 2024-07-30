Random Thoughts: fall sports and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts (a day late) centers around fall sports and fall sports favorites, predictions, a transition period for an out of the area team, 8-man football, Michigan sanctions

Fall sports

It’s hard to believe, but fall sports practices begin on Thursday. Golf will be the first sport to get underway, with Van Wert and Lincolnview scheduled to hit the links on Friday.

Fall sports favorites

Along with stories and recaps of local fall sports events, the Sports page will once again feature preseason football predictions for the NWC and WBL, weekly game previews for Van Wert and Crestview, the always popular Pigskin Pick’Em, Monday Mailbag, Coaches Corner and various feature stories.

Predictions

While I’m still gathering information from NWC and WBL football coaches, I can tell you I already have a preseason favorite in the new-look NWC. I have one for the WBL as well but that could be a very interesting race.

Transition

It’s not a school around here but New London High School, in north central Ohio, was forced to drop 11-man football two years ago due to a lack of numbers. The Wildcats played a limited 8-man schedule last season and the season before but now, the school is transitioning back to 11-man football this year. It’ll be interesting to see how that goes, if at all. Once a school moves to 8-man football, it’s usually pretty difficult to go back.

8-man football

Here’s another call for 8-man football to become a full-fledged sport in Ohio. I can’t help but think it would benefit a number of current Division VII schools and perhaps even some Division VI schools that want to offer football but just don’t have an ideal number of players. Other states have it and it works very nicely for them.

Michigan

Multiple sources have reported that the NCAA could levy a one or two year postseason ban against Michigan in connection with the sign-stealing scandal.

I’m a bit skeptical that will actually happen but it could. Michigan, of course, would fight any postseason ban. I’m trying to think back to the last time a school was kept out of bowl games for two seasons. There’s SMU back in the 1980s. That was the NCAA only “death penalty” punishment and the football program was shut down for two seasons – one by the NCAA and the second by the school. Outside of that, I’m thinking maybe Oklahoma in the 1970s. In any case, it’s pretty rare.

Cleveland Guardians

As a fan of the Cleveland Guardians, I’d just like to point out that the team currently has the best record in the American League and the second best record in all of baseball.

Yes, there’s still a long way to go and no, it doesn’t guarantee any postseason success. But I’m enjoying the ride and I know many other fans are as well.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.