Supply chain issues slowing down Leeson Ave. project

The Leeson Ave. reconstruction project will take longer than initially thought. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, shortages of parts and materials have been commonplace in a variety of businesses and industries and the road construction business is no exception.

The ongoing Leeson Ave. reconstruction project came to a temporary halt for a little over a month, from mid-June well into July, due to problems with the contractor being able to acquire the necessary materials, specifically, water service line parts.

The delay was first mentioned by Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming at the June 24 meeting of Van Wert City Council. At the time, it was expected that work would resume sometime around July 4.

Unfortunately, the delay ran longer than expected, but Fleming was quick to point out it’s not because of the workers.

“To be clear, we have been saddled with supply chain issues and not contractor issues,” Fleming stated. “Parts we were told would take 24 weeks have now been pushed to 30 weeks. It is frustrating when you know going in that you have to make a schedule with these long lead times built in and the supplier simply adds 4-6 weeks to the delivery date when parts aren’t ready.”

“This problem was created by COVID, American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better money that was dumped into the economy,” he continued. “One big thing communities all over the country did was replace water meters…we took advantage of this locally. Those types of projects draining the inventory of parts all across America and manufacturers have just not caught up.”

After a progress meeting held on Tuesday, Fleming said the contractor is switching gears, in hopes of keeping the project and work going.

“We are substituting parts,” Fleming explained. “We are going in a different direction as to the parts and I think the contractor can locate enough to keep the work going. If the new plan works we can keep moving. I really don’t see any reason it won’t.”

Fleming said the completion date for work, which was originally scheduled for early to mid-October, will now slide into November.

“The plan is to do whatever is necessary to get pavement down late this fall,” Fleming said. “The new plan should ensure that will happen. We are doing our best to make appropriate decisions that will get the job done as soon as possible and deliver a quality finished product.”

Fleming said in the meantime, crews are working on the west end of Leeson Ave., installing water services, catch basins and fire hydrants.

The extensive Leeson Ave. reconstruction project includes new water, sanitary, and storm sewer lines along with sidewalks, curbs, gutters and new pavement.