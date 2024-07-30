Survey shows gas prices increase locally, statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon on Monday, which is a few cents above the national average, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, but 41 cents lower than two years ago, when the average was $3.97 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.78 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.98 a gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.01 per gallon.

In Van Wert, prices on Monday night ranged from a low of $3.42 for self-serve regular at Murphy USA, to $3.66 per gallon at Brookside Marathon on W. Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We continue to see a mixed bag when it comes to gas prices across the country: states in the Great Lakes region are still being jolted by the Joliet, Illinois refinery outage, which has also impacted gas prices in some areas of Canada, while areas like the West Coast continue to see notable declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the summer winding down and GasBuddy data showing disappointing gasoline demand and struggling oil prices, we could eventually see the national average falling a bit more, especially once the refinery in Illinois restarts operations. While hurricane season hasn’t been a factor yet, it’s also just starting to get into its prime, and that does remain a quiet wild card for now.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 29, 2023: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

July 29, 2022: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $4.21/g)

July 29, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 29, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 29, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 29, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 29, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

July 29, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

July 29, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

July 29, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)