Van Wert street closures announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

Streets in downtown Van Wert will temporarily close for a pair of events in August.

Main Street Block Party — The event will be on Friday, August 9, and downtown will be affected from 12-11 p.m. The street closure will start at noon for S. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to Town Creek and W. Central from S. Jefferson St., to S. Washington St. At 2:30 p.m., W. Main St., from N. Shannon St., to S. Washington St., and N. Jefferson From W. Main St., to W. Jackson St. will be closed to traffic.

Van Wert Freedom Cruise — S. Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed for this event from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, August 10.