Wetzelland bike winner

Cassandra Zimmerman was the winner of the 38th annual bike drawing at last week’s Wetzelland event in Grover Hill. She won a 2024 Harley Davidson Softail Standard. The four-day event featured great weather, food from vendors, many new friendships and the renewal of old friendships. Pictured with Zimmerman are club president Danny McPhail, club treasurer Tim Korte, and club member and charter member Jeff Routt. Bob Barnes/VW independent