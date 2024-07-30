YMCA teaches golf to local youngsters

VW independent sports/submitted information

During the week of July 15, the YMCA hosted its annual free youth golf clinic at Hickory Sticks Golf Club, welcoming 58 eager participants ages 7-12. The clinic was a great opportunity for local kids to immerse themselves in the fundamentals of golf, learning essential skills such as putting, chipping, and using long irons.

Throughout the week, the young golfers were taught the importance of good posture, proper grip, and accurate alignment, all crucial for developing a solid swing. Beyond the technical aspects, the YMCA emphasized the importance of golf etiquette and respectful behavior on the course. Understanding the layout of a golf course, including greens, fairways, and tee boxes, were also part of the curriculum, ensuring the kids are well prepared for future play and course maintenance.

These young golfers recently learned about the fine points of the game. Photo submitted

The YMCA expressed thanks to its sponsors – Quality Painting and Roofing, Fuerst Chiropractic, and Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy – for their generous support, which allowed each child to receive a T-shirt.

Parkway head coach Ryan Thompson was also lauded for his volunteerism and expertise, high school golfers from Parkway and Van Wert, as well as the members and staff of Hickory Sticks including Mason Schumm, Rylon Lyons, Roman Leszinske, Carter Wright, Brock Stoller, Tj Stoller, John Jones and Doug Karst for their assistance in making the clinic run smoothly.

YMCA officials said they are excited for an even better clinic next year.