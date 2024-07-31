FOP lodge organizes local food drive

Independent staff/submitted information

Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 62 has organized a local food drive. Dates of participation are Monday, August 12, through Saturday, September 14 .

There will be labeled collection barrels at the following collection points:

Van Wert City Police Department, 515 E. Main St.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, 113 N. Market St.

Van Wert Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, 10234 Van Wert Decatur Road.

Van Wert VFW Post, 111 N. Shannon St.

Food items needed are canned or boxed nonperishable food, such as canned meat; peanut butter; canned fruit and vegetables; cereal; canned pasta, and sealed, boxed or bagged dry goods.

All food collected will be donated to First United Methodist Church’s food bank in Van Wert.