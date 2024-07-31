FOP lodge organizes local food drive
Independent staff/submitted information
Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 62 has organized a local food drive. Dates of participation are Monday, August 12, through Saturday, September 14 .
There will be labeled collection barrels at the following collection points:
- Van Wert City Police Department, 515 E. Main St.
- Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, 113 N. Market St.
- Van Wert Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, 10234 Van Wert Decatur Road.
- Van Wert VFW Post, 111 N. Shannon St.
Food items needed are canned or boxed nonperishable food, such as canned meat; peanut butter; canned fruit and vegetables; cereal; canned pasta, and sealed, boxed or bagged dry goods.
All food collected will be donated to First United Methodist Church’s food bank in Van Wert.
