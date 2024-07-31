Jo Ann Phipps

Jo Ann Phipps, 92, passed away Friday, July 26, 2024, at Vancrest of Payne.

Jo Ann was born December 14, 1931, at home in Paulding County, to Cathryn (Price) and Adam Winans, who both preceded her in death.

On August 5, 1950, Jo Ann married Jack (John W.) Phipps, who passed away in April 2016. Together, they celebrated 65 years of marriage. To this union was born three children, Cathy Schoenauer, Margaret Schilb, and John Phipps (deceased).

Jo Ann worked at Central Mutual Insurance, Payne Local Schools as secretary and later as food supervisor of Wayne Trace Local Schools. She also attended the University of Saint Francis and later served as Benton Township clerk. Retiring, Jo Ann found other ways to serve the community as a volunteer and on the Dallas Lamb Foundation Board of Trustees. Jo Ann’s faith journey led her to membership in St Paul’s United Methodist Church and Divine Mercy Catholic Church.

Jo Ann will be sadly missed by her daughters, Cathy (the late Ron) Schoenauer, Margaret (the late Rick) Schilb; grandchildren, Scott (Audra) Schoenauer, Carrie (Aaron) McKinney, Aaron (Ashley) Schilb, Mikael (Meredith) Schilb, Johnny Phipps, Joseph Phipps, and Josh Schoenauer; great-grandchildren, Jack Schoenauer, Sarah (Austin) Winebrenner, Emily (Connor) Sowers, Allison Dyson, Grace McKinney, Megan McKinney, Max, Charlie and Henry Schilb, Damon and Lilly Smith and Vivian Schilb and one great-great grandchild, Owen Winebrenner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son John, and siblings Richard Winans, Allen Winans and Betty Van Ho.

Visitation will be 9-10:45 a.m. Monday, August 5, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 312 S. Main St. in Payne. A service of commemoration and celebration will take place at 11 a.m. that day 5 at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place following the service, with interment in Lehman Cemetery, Payne.

Memorials are to St Paul’s United Methodist Church or the Vancrest-Payne Activity Fund.

