Pitch Your Plan winners announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

Business Boot Camp 2024 offered an immersive journey for aspiring and established entrepreneurs focused on igniting business growth, knowledge sharing, and fostering community development.

Blessings Boutique was the winner of the Pitch Your Plan contest. Photos submitted

The first of the three-part program, the Entrepreneur Workshop, was held in February. Designed to empower attendees with crucial insights, resources, and best practices for business success, the workshop featured a diverse panel of local business professionals and community development organizations, ensuring a wide range of perspectives and experiences were shared. The panel covered various topics, including legal considerations, financial strategies, marketing insights, and community resources.

Continuing the momentum, Business Bootcamp 2024 featured free business planning and coaching sessions throughout March and April. In partnership with Northwest State Community College, these sessions covered essential aspects of business planning, including state and federal requirements, crafting effective business plans, marketing strategies, and financial planning.

Concluding the series in May, the “Pitch Your Plan to Win” segment allowed entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas for an opportunity to win cash and prizes to bring their vision to life. Now, winners of the competition have been announced:

Blessings Boutique, owned by Tawnya and Dennis Shaffer, is a clothing boutique that will open in September. They are excited to join the Van Wert business community and are renovating their storefront on S. Washington St. 2nd Place Winner of $5,000: Grupo Orintha LLC, owned by Liz Rodriguez, is a pop-up authentic Mexican grocerette. She is thrilled about this opportunity to launch her business in Van Wert and looks forward to meeting new people at the various vendor events throughout our community.

Business Boot Camp 2024 is an event and a transformative platform empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners. It provides a comprehensive space for learning, networking, and launching innovative business ideas that can change the game.

The event was supported by the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Van Wert, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and Van Wert Forward. Pitch Your Plan donors included Citizen’s National Bank, 1st Federal of Van Wert, US Bank, Van Wert Federal, Flagstar, First Bank of Berne, and First Financial.