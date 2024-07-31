VWACCB to perform at Celina venue

Independent staff/submitted information

On Saturday, August 10, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the Harley C. Jones Memorial Rotary Amphitheater in Celina’s Bryson Park by the lake. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Opening the program singing The National Anthem will be vocal soloist Katie Brautigam, a Celina Schools elementary music teacher. Music performed at the concert will include a variety of selections that should appeal to all aged listeners. Songs from the 1940s like “Blues In the Night”, the 1950s’ “Blue Velvet” sung by guest artist Mike Bruns of Rockford, a lifelong Mercer County resident who has performed throughout the area. He is the leader and lead singer for the band Blind Date.

The Van Wert Area Community Band. VW independent file photo

There will also be railroad songs, songs of the sea and a medley of cartoon theme songs that should bring back fond memories for the audience. There will also be a couple of Ohio State University songs to prepare for the upcoming football season.

The concert will conclude by honoring the United States of America with several patriotic selections, including “A Patriotic Salute”, “God Bless America” and Lee

Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA”.

This should prove to be a great time to feature a wonderful facility provided by the city

amphitheater. Remember to bring a lawn chair to place on the cement risers or find a little shade by the beautiful big tree beside the stage. Paved parking is close and new lights and sidewalks have been installed. Restrooms are also close to the venue.

Please join the band, directed by Richard Sherrick, and its members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, Fort Wayne, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford for this special concert.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Listen to local radio

stations or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.