VWCS announces school meal policy

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools has announced its 2024-2025 free and reduced price meals policy for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which any interested party may review.

Eligible students may receive free or reduced-price meals but must apply for these benefits. Application forms are available on the district’s website or in each school building’s main office. Completed applications are to be turned in to the Superintendent’s Office at 205 W. Crawford St.

Foster children are categorically eligible for free meal benefits regardless of the household’s income. If a family has foster children living with them and wishes to apply for such meals for them, contact the school for more information.

Households will be notified of the approval or denial of benefits.

Households may apply for benefits at any time during the school year. If a household is not currently eligible and if the household size increases or income decreases because of unemployment or other reasons, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the family eligible for free or reduced-price benefits if the family income falls at or below the levels shown.

For more information, visit vwcs.net.