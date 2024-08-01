15 people appear for court hearings

It was a busy week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with 15 people appearing on a variety of court actions, including a number of sentencings.

Sentencings are as follows:

Tralisa Lane, 32, of Delphos, sentenced to up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatments recommended on a charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony offense.

Jessica Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 61 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Brandon Decker, 27, of Convoy, sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 56 days already served, on a charge of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or WIC program benefits, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joel Crawford, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to an amended counts of domestic violence and theft, both first-degree misdemeanors, and was sentenced to one year of community control, 10 days in jail, with credit for nine days already served. He must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Nicholas Nevels, 40, of Bellefontaine, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with driving under an OVI suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and given a one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $500.

Samuel Cassidy, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 66 days already served on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Timeth Shepherd, 29, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to three years of community control on two counts of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. Shepherd was also ordered to pay restitution of $3,755.18 to Alexander & Bebout and $3,884.19 to First Federal Savings & Loan and must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any recommended treatment.

Jeffery Welker, 42, of Van Wert, was given one year of community control and sentenced to 60 days in jail to begin August 27, with an option to serve 90 days electronically monitored house arrest (EMHA) after 15 days on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. He was also fined $850.

Three people entered changes of pleas to drug-related charges.

Ronald Runyan, 46, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was then sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Maddison Schwaner, 27, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. Her case was stayed pending successful completion of a treatment program.

Zachariah Williams, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies, and then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. His case was then stayed until successful completion of a treatment program.

Three people also appeared in court on community control violations.

Derek Showalter, 41, of Van Wert, admitted violating his community control by failing to report a law enforcement contact. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Destinee Knittle, 43, of Rockford, admitted to violating her community control for failing a drug screen and failure to report to probation. She was released on a surety bond and sentencing was scheduled 9:30 a.m. August 21.

Travis Haynes, 49, of Rockford, admitted violating his community control for failing a drug screen and not reporting to probation. He was released on a surety bond, along with EMHA, and was sentencing was scheduled at 9:30 a.m. August 21.

Also, April Diltz, 45, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference was set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11.