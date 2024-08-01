2-vehicle injury accident

A two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:01 p.m. Thursday, according to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Convoy Fire Rescue and EMT units were called to the scene at U.S. 30 and Ohio 49 to the report of an accident involving two vehicles. The driver of a white SUV was trapped inside of the SUV until Convoy rescue units removed the driver’s side door and removed him from the vehicle. He was transported to Ohio Health Van Wert with injuries. The driver of the motor home was shaken up but okay. According to the Patrol, the driver of the white SUV was southbound at the intersection trying to go south on Ohio 49 and failed to see the Motorcoach, which was heading west on U.S. 30, and his vehicle was struck on the driver’s side. The vehicle being towed by the SUV was heavily damaged. All three vehicles were towed from the scene by 2A’s and Hague Towing. The accident is under investigation. Bob Barnes/VW independent