Medaugh to throw out first wiffleball

Medaugh

Staff/submitted information

Marlin “Squeak” Medaugh has been selected by Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse to kick off the 2024 wiffleball tourney by throwing out this year’s ceremonial first pitch.

Medaugh, a longtime Wren resident, has been active in the community for decades. Some of his activities include being a Wren Little League coach, serving on Wren Village Council, and with the Wren Volunteer Fire Department.

Marlin and his wife, Wanda, have two sons, Steve and Scott.

This year’s tourney action will kick off Friday, August 16, at 5:50 p.m., at Wrenway Park