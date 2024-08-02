Car-semi accident on 224

A car and semi trailer-trailer rig collided early Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Investigating deputies said the accident occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. when a westbound car on U.S. 224 slowed to turn right onto Lincoln Highway and the semi, which was following the car, failed to react in time. The semi veered to the right of the car in an attempt to avoid an accident, but hit the passenger side of the turning car. One person was taken to Ohio Health Van Wert with injuries suffered in the crash by the Van Wert EMS. The automobile sustained very heavy damage, while the semi had lighter damage. The semi driver was cited for causing the accident. Deputies also provided traffic control at the accident scene. Bob Barnes,VWFD photographer