C’view provides school opening info

Staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Middle School and High School community is excited to begin the 2024-25 school year! Students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules on August 8, 9 and 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the student services office. In addition, there will be an evening schedule and laptop pick-up time for students in grades 7-12 on Thursday, August 8, from 5-7 p.m.

During the times mentioned above, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).

High school students may also pay and pick up their laptops ($25) during scheduled pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 12. All other high school student fees will be accessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 23.

For fee payment, parents who utilize the EZPay credit card/online payment program will incur a 4 percent convenience fee accessed by EZPay.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin on August 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Student Services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, extension 6000.

The Final Forms platform is also open to complete beginning-of-the-year forms. Access to our platform, Final Forms can be found at www.crestviewknights.com >Final Forms>Parent Login

For incoming sixth-grade middle school students, orientation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 6 p.m. Laptops can be paid for and picked up at that time for sixth-graders. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information this week.

The first day of school for students will be Monday, August 19, starting at 8 a.m.