JPHS announces movie night fundraiser

PAULDING — The third annual “Movie Night at the Museum” will be presented at John Paulding Historical Museum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6. The public is invited to watch a new video, “Downtown Paulding: Then & Now.”

Black Swamp Arbor, Gleaner Life Insurance is again sponsoring this popular event. All proceeds go to the museum.

Free-will donations will be accepted at the door. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

This year’s presentation is a new video inspired by the recent designation of the Paulding Downtown Historic District by the U.S. National Park Service. The application process included hundreds of hours of research on downtown buildings by a local team comprised of Ann Walker, Jane Nice, and museum vice president Kim Sutton and president Melinda Krick.

Krick assembled the video, using more than 100 images of buildings and storefronts from the 1880s to today. The audience will be encouraged to reminisce and share information about their favorite places “Around the Square” and beyond.

The first two Movie Nights featured the PBS documentary “The Story of the Great Black Swamp” and the original video “Les Weidenhamer’s Museum Stories.”

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding. Its mission is Preserving the Past For Future Generations. For additional information, check the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jphsmuseum.