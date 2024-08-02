VWHS provides start of school info
Staff/submitted information
Van Wert High School has announced times for students to pick up class schedules for the 2024-25 school year, as well as the date and time for freshman orientation.
Dates and times are as follows (schedules can be picked up in the Student Services Office; enter through the student entrance):
- Monday, August 12 — Seniors, 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 13 — Juniors, 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 14 — Sophomores, 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m.
- Thursday, August 15 – Freshmen and new student orientation will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Freshmen and new students should enter through the main lobby (students only).
