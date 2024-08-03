Middle Point Fire Department units were called to a semi tractor-trailer rig rollover accident on U.S. 30, near the Boroff Road intersection. The accident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Friday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the westbound semi veered into the center median of U.S. 30, then tried to return to the highway, but overturned instead, sliding across both westbound lanes and down a slight embankment where the cab smashed through a fence and ended up in a beanfield. The Patrol said the driver was not claiming injury. Deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control at the scene. The accident remains under investigation. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent