Water main break…

Van Wert city water crews were called out Friday night for a water main break in front of the Van Wert County Historical Museum on North Washington Street. City police closed Washington off from Sycamore Street to Brooks Avenue because of high water, with traffic detoured onto Bonnewitz Avenue. City officials weren’t sure when water service would be restored to the area, while water department employees will likely be working into the morning hours repairing the break. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent