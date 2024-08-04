Attn fall sports coaches: info needed

VW independent sports

All local fall sports coaches are reminded that after each game or event, win or lose, to send scores, scorebook pages, statistics and/or any other relevant information to sports@thevwindependent.com. Screenshots of the information are also accepted at 419.681.2130.

Sending the information, or having an assistant coach, team manager or other team representative send it helps the VW independent provide the best possible coverage of your fall sports athletes on our Sports page.