Cougar golfers open 2024 season

VW independent sports/submitted information

CELINA — Van Wert High School’s golf season got underway Friday, as the Cougars finished sixth at the 18-team Celina Boys Golf Invitational at Celina Lynx Golf Course, which included nearly all of the Western Buckeye League schools.

Keaton Foster carded a team-low 79, followed by Hayden Dowler, who shot an 84. Brock Stoller started the day with an eagle on a par-4 and finished with an 85. Griffin McCracken added to the teams score with an 87 and Trevor Halker rounded out the team scores with a 97.

Van Wert finished with a team score of 335. Liberty-Benton won the invitational with a score of 320, followed by Ottawa Glandorf with 325. The match medalist was Tyce McClain of Delphos St John’s Tyce McClain, who finished with a score of 72.

The Cougars will return to action today at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club.