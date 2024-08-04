Notice issued about tax-free holiday

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Complaints about some Ohio businesses charging sales tax during the state’s sales tax holiday has prompted the Ohio Department of Taxation to issue a notice about the sales tax-free period.

“This holiday is not optional and is mandatory for all vendors pursuant to Ohio law,” the notice said. “Retailers should refund tax to any consumer who was charged sales tax on an exempt item during the sales tax holiday. Consumers who were charged tax by a retailer should take their receipt to the retailer for a refund.”

Businesses that improperly charge sales tax could be subject to penalties.

The newly expanded sales tax holiday began on July 30 and will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 8. Almost all tangible personal property priced at $500 or less are eligible for the sales tax exemption. It also includes eating out at restaurants.

Items excluded from the sales tax holiday are watercraft or outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vapor products and items containing marijuana.