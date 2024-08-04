Two area Big Lots stores to close

VW independent staff

Several weeks after indicating it would close between 35-40 stores nationwide, Big Lots has announced that nearly 300 stores will close as the discount retailer deals with financial troubles.

The initial list of pending store closures had no Ohio locations on it but now, the Columbus-based chain said it will close eight stores. The Van Wert location remains unaffected but Big Lots stores in Defiance and St. Marys are slated to close, along with two in Cincinnati, along with stores in Dayton, Sandusky, Toledo and West Chester.

Big Lots currently has nearly 1,400 stores nationwide.