Eggerss Stadium rezoned…

With Phase II of the Eggerss Stadium renovation project nearing completion, the Van Wert Athletic Department has announced that the seating chart has been restructured for easier navigation. Sections have been rezoned by the aisle ways (see seating chart graphic). Season ticket holders affected by the renovation will be contacted by the athletic department in days to come if they haven’t been already. Season tickets and punch passes will be available for purchase in the high school office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 12-16, and until halftime of the August 16 scrimmage vs. Crestview.