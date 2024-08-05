Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Taylor

Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Taylor, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted mother, Kathy cherished her time with her family, always putting them first.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Heather Kloth, Brandi Nielsen, Fawn Taylor, and Kayla Garb, as well as her son, Dustyn Taylor. She adored her grandchildren, who brought immense joy and light into her life. Kathy is also survived by her three brothers, DuWayne (Diane) Garb, Randy (Deborah) Garb, and Kirk (Deb) Garb. She leaves behind her special friend, Kollin Figley.

Kathy was a tenacious warrior who bravely fought lung cancer, beating many odds that were stacked against her. Her strength and resilience were an inspiration to all who knew her.

She found joy in simple pleasures, particularly her hobbies of latchhook and watching the Game Show Network. Kathy also loved her dog, Suzy Q, and her cat, Oreo. Her creativity and warmth were evident in the beautiful latchhook projects she crafted, which now serve as treasured memories for her family.

Kathy retired from Federal-Mogul in 2022, after a few years of dedicated service. Prior to that, she worked as an STNA for many years at Vancrest and Lincolnway Home, where she touched many lives with her compassionate care.

Her presence brought comfort and happiness to those around her, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Kathy’s legacy of love, dedication to her family and remarkable courage will continue to inspire those she left behind.

Her viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: directly to Cowan & Son for Kathy or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help find a cure for childhood cancer.