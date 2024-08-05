Linconlview renewing CC key fobs

The Lincolnview Local School District is renewing membership fobs for the Lincolnview Community Center for 2024-2025 school year. If you do not renew by Friday, September 20, your fob will become inactive until you renew it. Anyone who renewed or signed up from May 1 to the present, does not need to renew until August of 2025.

To make sure the membership renewal is convenient and easy, the forms can be found at lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “Community Center.”

Lincolnview is ready to renew membership fobs for the Community Center for 2024-2025. There are three ways to renew memberships. Lincolnview photo

Anyone who would like a new Community Center membership bring should bring cash or a check from 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 12, or from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, to the Lincolnview cafeteria. New memberships may also be obtained from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the district office.

Those wishing to renew their membership can choose one of the following options:

1. Downloading and completing the adult and child (if applicable) personal information forms and liability form(s) on our website and mailing a check made out to “Lincolnview Local Schools” ($25 for 1st fob, and $10 for any additional fob for eligible members that previously purchased) to:

Lincolnview Local School District, ATTN: District Office, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.

If you do not remember how many fobs you purchased, please contact the district office at 419.968.2226.

2. Dropping off the adult and child (if applicable) personal information forms and liability forms (from the Lincolnview website) with payment (cash or check) at the Lincolnview District Office entering Door No. 1.

3. In-person fob renewal – 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 12, or 9-11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, in the cafeteria.

Contact the district office at 419.968.2226 with any questions.