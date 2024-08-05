Outdoorsmen hosting shooting match

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host an M-1 Garand match this Saturday, August 10, This match will be held on August 10 at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Rd., Middle Point. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Any modern military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15 and other such rifles. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once you shoot in the match you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For anyone who needs to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $30 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, go to www.vwoutdoorsmen.com or call 419.203.8662.