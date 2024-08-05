Thomas E. Losh

Thomas E. Losh, 75, of rural Ohio City passed away Friday afternoon, August 2, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born May 24, 1949, in Lima, the son of Carl L. and Wilda M. (Jervis) Losh, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Twyla J. Augsburger in 1988 and she survives.

Other family members include his five sons, Kevin D. (Sheryl) Christlieb of Gomer, Keith D. (Elizabeth) Christlieb of Lenoir, North Carolina, Christopher D. (Holly Eastburn) Losh of Ohio City, Thomas R. (Stephanie) Losh of Van Wert, and Bryan J. (Laura) Losh of Frankenmuth, Michigan; 14 grandchildren, Jessica Marling, Kelsey (Alan) George, Kenzie (Nathan Fairburn) Christlieb, Amanda (Brian) Arnett, Elise (Brandon) Palmer, Sierra Brashaw, Eliza Losh, Blake Losh, Brayden Losh, Brie Losh, Gigi DeLong, Colin Losh, Madison Losh, and Austin Losh; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe E. (Mona) Losh of Elida; a sister, Linda (Darrell) Clay of Ada, and a sister-in-law, Betty Augsburger of Kenton.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Todd Augsburger; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Christlieb; grandchildren, Samantha Marling, JJ Marling and Mikki Starr, and one great grandchild in infancy, Greyson Starr.

Tom was raised in Lima and graduated from Lima Senior High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and spent five years on active duty, being stationed in England, Thailand, Vietnam and other bases in Europe. He worked in avionics – the radar system on airplanes. He joined the Air National Guard in Fort Wayne, Indiana working mainly in avionics and retiring in 2001 as a Master Sergeant.

He worked at Federal Mogul in Van Wert for many years as maintenance supervisor and then as plant engineer before retiring in 2009. He then, with some help from his sons, built a very large garage. He particularly liked filling it with tables for his wife to cover with items for the very busy 127 Garage Sale which he had to miss this year.

Tom was active in the Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion in Ohio City. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5803 of Van Wert. His hobby was bowling. He enjoyed five family trips to Hawaii and two cruises.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Gary Ginter officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 346 and the Indiana Air National Guard. Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Red Cross, the Van Wert County Humane Society, or the Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.