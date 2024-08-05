VW independent prep golf roundup

VW independent sports

Dealey is match medalist

WAUSEON — Crestview’s Mathew Dealey earned match medalist honors and the Knights finished fourth as a team at the 10-team Wauseon Boys Invitational at Ironwood Golf Club on Monday.

Dealey shot a 75 to edge Maumee’s Cranston Bannister by a single stroke. Logan Schlemmer fired a 92, Keenan Smith finished with a 94, followed by Evan Hart (102), and Ayden Hyitt and Kash Lichtensteiger (103 each). The Knights finished with 363 team points.

Mathew Dealey opened the season with match medalist honors. Crestview photo

Miller City won the team title with 318 points, followed by Montpelier (338) and host Wauseon (356).

Cougar boys compete in Defiance

DEFIANCE — Wayne Trace was the runner-up and Van Wert finished fifth out of 15 teams at Monday’s Defiance Citizens National Bank Boys Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club.

Wayne Trace’s Kyle Sutton was the match medalist with a 70, including 32 on the back nine. Teammate Brady Rosswurm shot an 80, followed by Conner Davis (82), Jared Varner (84) and Konnor Wannemacher (89). The Raiders finished with a team score of 316, three strokes behind champion Perrysburg (313).

Keaton Foster and Griff McCracken each led Van Wert with an 83, while Brock Stoller was one stroke behind at 84.Hayden Dowler (90) and Trevor Halker (91) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars, who finished with team score of 340.

Lancer girls host invite

Wayne Trace won the Lady Lancer Golf Invitational at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday. The Raiders posted a team score of 398, comfortably ahead of Defiance (407) and Lincolnview (494).

Defiance’s Ava Hesselschwardt was the match medalist with a 77. With a 92, Wayne Trace’s Reagan McGarvey was second among the top 10 finishers, followed by Natalie Timbrook of Fairview (95), Tori Young of Wayne Trace (96), Ella Crosby of Wayne Trace (97), Kaylee Harsha of Defiance (103), Grace Custer of Lincolnview (109), Eme Renner of Lincolnview and Lilly Whiteford of Defiance (each with 111) and Madison Schmidt of Antwerp.