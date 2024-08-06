Block Party plus Feel Good Friday Finale

By Quincy Thompson

The highly anticipated conclusion to our Feel Good Friday summer series is here, and it’s set to be an unforgettable evening! In our 10th and final week, we are thrilled to partner with Main Street Van Wert for their exciting Block Party that promises fun for all ages.

Join us on Friday, August 9, at Fountain Park, where the festivities will kick off with an array of activities and attractions starting at 4 p.m. The block party will feature a kids zone, with bounce houses included. There will be a variety of over ten delicious food vendors, and almost twenty market vendors offering a diverse range of goods.

“Come down to Fountain Park this Friday for such a great send off to summer,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “The Freedom Cruise car show starts at 4 p.m. The 50/50 drawing will be a large one thanks to Runyon Renovations for donating the first $500 to it. Main Street will have a beer tent located on Jefferson St. from 4-10 p.m. Be sure to head to our social media page to see a map of all the excitement happening Friday night.”

Kaitlyn Schmit & Friends will wrap up the 2024 Feel Good Friday concert series. Photo submitted

The highlight of the evening will be a live performance by Kaitlyn Schmit and Friends, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Known for their energetic and engaging shows, Kaitlyn Schmit and Friends are sure to get everyone on their feet and dancing the night away. She is a Van Wert native and will bring a crowd ready to have a good time.

Don’t miss this final opportunity to enjoy a Feel Good Friday with the community. Bring your friends and family to Fountain Park and help us make this summer’s last event one to remember! All Feel Good Fridays are powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.