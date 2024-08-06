Gregory Eugene Walls

Gregory Eugene Walls, 71, formerly of Van Wert, gained his wings as he was called home unexpectedly to the Lord God Almighty on Monday, July 29, 2024, at his home in Wellington, Florida.

He was born in Van Wert on March 17, 1953, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Eugene Walls.

He graduated with the Van Wert High School Class of 1972. He recently celebrated 37 years of marriage to the love of his life, Carmen Bayoni Walls on June 6.

He is also survived by his one and only child, Raymond Walls Gumbel and Brian Gumbel, along with cherished grandchildren, Waverly and William Gumbel of New York City; siblings, Paula Walls Ybarra (Mark Keysor), and Kevin and (Dawn) Walls of Huntington, Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Walls Clearwater Florida.

He had been retired for six years after going to work at the Van Wert Water Treatment Plant at the age of 17 and then on to City of Wellington Treatment Plant in Florida. He enjoyed time with his family and friends as well as politics, sports and movies. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Van Wert. There will be a blessing of his ashes and memorial.