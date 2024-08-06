Lincolnview open house this Sunday

Submitted information

A reminder that Lincolnview Local Schools will hold its grand opening dedication celebration of the new elementary school’s special education suite and media center/STEM labs at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, August 11.

The celebration and open house will start in the high school gymnasium with tours to follow after the program. All Lincolnview community members, parents, students, and alumni are invited to this event.