Public transporation meeting planned

Submitted information

The Future of Accessible-Coordinated Transportation Services (FACTS) Coalition will be holding a public meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 28, at the Area Agency on Aging 3, 2423 Allentown Rd., Lima.

All public, private non-profit, and private for-profit transportation providers as well as the general public are invited to attend, participate and provide comment on the West Central Ohio Coordinated Transportation Plan. For a copy of the plan prior to the meeting or to request an accommodation for a person with a disability contact Stefanie Motter, Mobility Manager at 419.222.7723.