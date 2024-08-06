Questions needed for the Monday Mailbag

VW independent sports

The Monday Mailbag will return to the VW independent Sports page on Monday, August 19, and sports questions and comments are needed for the first installment.

Questions and/or comments about local, collegiate and professional sports are welcome and should be sent to sports@thevwindependent.com. Please indicate if you would like to have your name and location used or if you would like to remain anonymous.