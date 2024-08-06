Road repairs set for this Saturday

VW independent staff

On the heels of last Friday’s massive water line break on N. Washington St., Van Wert city officials are making plans to repair a small stretch of the street that was badly damaged during the break.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said on Tuesday that ODOT crews will begin repair work at 7 a.m. Saturday, August 10 until 7 a.m. Sunday, August 11. Accordingly, N. Washington St. will be closed from Gleason Ave. to Third St.

“Our goal is to close the road for a 24-hour period so we can get it done much faster,” Fleming explained. “If we try to do it under traffic, it will take two full days.”

The break caused the loss of over 500,000 gallons of water, and the water pressure from the break lifted 13 inches of pavement a foot across the road. City crews were on the scene for about 18 hours. A full story on the break can be found here.