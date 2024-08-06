Schumm Family Reunion

Over 260 family members attended the John George Schumm Family Reunion on August 4, located at Zion Lutheran Church. Following a delicious carry-in meal, family members enjoyed displays from the historic Wyneken House while also enjoying the work of caricaturist Dave Schumm. Kids were entertained with magic tricks and balloon artistry by Aaron Roehm. Prior to the reunion, family members gathered informally on Saturday at the church for an old fashioned ice cream social followed by an optional tour of the Wyneken House near Decatur, and a Fort Wayne TinCaps game Saturday evening. One special couple was recognized as “furthest traveled” from Germany, Gottfried and Regine Weck. Gottfried shares a picture from the reunion 50 years ago where he remembered teaching Dave Schumm how to play soccer. The next Schumm reunion will be held in two years on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Photos submitted