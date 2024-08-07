Cougar golfers finish 5th at invite

VW independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert shot a season low 333, and the Cougars finished fifth out of 23 teams at the Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing on Wednesday. Ottawa Hills won the invitational with a score of 308, while Pettisville finished second with a 322.

Keaton Foster fired a 78, followed by Griff McCracken, who shot an 80. Hayden Dowler had a personal best with a score of 83, while Brock Stoller rounded out the team score with a 92. Trevor Halker carded a 96.

“Moose Landing is our sectional course,” coach Kim Doidge said. “It is always good to play the course preseason to see where we stand. Many of the teams we competed against today are in the Western Buckeye League or in our sectional.”

The match medalist was Kyle Sutton from Wayne Trace, who shot a 73.

The Cougars return to action on Friday with their final 18 hole tournament at the Liberty Benton Invitational at Sycamore Springs.