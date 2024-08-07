Leslie Kay (Eversole) Glossett

Leslie Kay (Eversole) Glossett, 43, passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital on Sunday, August 4, 2024. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 31, 1981, the daughter of Donald and Pamela Eversole, who both survive.

Leslie Glossett

She was a 2000 Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center graduate. She held many positions in her life workwise, but her favorites were mother, daughter, sister, aunt and wife.

She is survived by her husband, Brandon Glossett; daughter, Madysen Glossett; son, Grant Glossett; siblings, Terry Eversole, Amy (Jeff) Friemoth, Kalah (Jason) Lee, Brian (Taylor) Glossett, Michael (Courtney) Glossett, and Michelle (Jeff) Glossett, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and manhy others who loved her like family.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Milo and Marjorie Eversole; paternal uncles Ralph and Arthur Eversole; maternal grandparents, Bud and Janice Carter; maternal aunt, Kelly Baxter, as well as grandfather Richard Glossett.

She enjoyed spending time with her best friends and family, out at the pond, in the garden, at the Poe Farm, with her cats Sophia and Leo and with her grandpup Oakley Mae, who she called “Mae Mae.”

A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 11, on the banquet side at Elks Lodge No. 1197, Van Wert. A meal for immediate family will follow. The family asks for everyone to please join and celebrate her life like she would want all of us to.

In her memory, cards, plants or anything else you are wanting to send can be sent to the family.