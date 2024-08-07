Numerous hearings held in CP Court

VW independent staff

A total of 17 criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 7. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over all but one of the hearings.

Arraignments

Caitlin Murphy, 22, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22.

Eric Hohman, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fourth degree felony; domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a no-contact order and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. September 4.

Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second degree felony, and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety with a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Gary Yates, 40, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

James King, 55, of Celina, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. September 4.

Eric Braun, 53, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a felony of the fifth degree, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. September 4.

Dustin Cooper, 40, of London, entered a not guilty plea to felonious assault, a second degree felony, and aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22.

Competency hearing

Kayla Gladieux, 33, of Fort Wayne, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. Visiting Judge Jeffery Reed released her on a surety bond. A pre-trial conference will be scheduled at a later date. Gladieux is charged with breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor.

Plea changes

Jered Panning, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to 30 days jail to be served consecutive with a municipal court case, one year of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Daniel Stamm, 40, of Sardinia, changed his plea to guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing set for 9 a.m. September 18.

Trevor Hummel, 19, of Fort Wayne, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 4.

Probation/bond violations

Paul Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Ecco Burker, 39, of Coldwater, admitted to violating her probation by failing to attend Mundane Treatment Center as ordered. Judge Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Michael Whisman, 33, of Van Wert, had his sentence modified to 180 days in jail with credit for 34 days, leaving 146 days to be served on electronic house arrest with a curfew.

Time waivers

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 18.

Krystle Shinnaberry, 37, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was set 9 a.m. September 18.

Devin Contreras, 30, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 18.