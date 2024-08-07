PPEC hosting bipartisan PAC dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative will host a joint PAC legislative dinner with St. Marys-based Midwest Electric on Monday, August 19. The dinner will feature confirmed speakers U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan, State Representatives Angela King and Roy Klopfenstein, and State Senator Rob McColley.

America’s Electric Cooperatives PAC is a bipartisan political action committee focusing on issues affecting electric co-ops. They work to keep co-op members’ energy bills affordable and improve members’ quality of life while protecting the nation’s economy and jobs when making energy laws. PPEC is a political leader in the state of Ohio with more than 600 America’s Electric Cooperative PAC members.

The event will be hosted at Lincoln Ridge Farms in Convoy. Members will enjoy a free Italian dinner with additional beverages available from Sycamore Winery and Moeller Brew Barn. This event is exclusively for members of Americas Electric Cooperatives PAC. The evening will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by comments from the elected officials, who will take questions and discuss current industry topics.

Buckeye Power Chief Operating Officer Craig Grooms will join political speakers and present on issues affecting members’ lives and electric bills.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 13,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.